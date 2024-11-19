Telangana Pollution Control Board, HYDRAA to join hands for arresting water pollution

The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) has announced that it will work together with the Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to address the issue of domestic, construction and industrial waste being dumped in city’s lakes and water bodies.

Teams consisting of HYDRAA and TGPCB officials will henceforth work together towards real-time monitoring of the water quality in lakes and water bodies, stopping illegal dumping and seizure of vehicles thereof, a statement from the TGPCB said on Monday, following a meeting jointly chaired by HYDRAA Commissioner A.V.Ranganath and TGPCB Member-Secretary G.Ravi.

Mr.Ravi stressed the need to regulate the inflow of industrial effluents and sewage into lakes by ensuring effective treatment, and blocking dumping of construction and demolition waste on the lake banks and beds. The concern for quality of water is as much important as quantity of flows, he said.

Mr.Ranganath said increased inspections and penalties for non-compliance with environmental standards is the need of the hour.

A decision has been taken to use effluent metres to understand the origin of chemical pollutants so that targeted action may be taken.

Collaborating with educational institutions, research institutes, and environmental NGOs and encouraging local communities to join the efforts are part of the action plan which will be taken up on a large scale for all identified lakes and water bodies.

Meetings will be organised with the industrial sector to ensure that environmental laws and regulations are strictly adhered to, to be followed up by stringent action.

Together, both the heads warned strong deterrent action against the violators of pollution control norms and environmental laws, with special focus on big realtors. They will not be allowed to discharge partially treated or untreated effluents into the water bodies. A special drive will be launched on the violating gated communities and industries, the note said.