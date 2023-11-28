Telangana polls | orders issued against unlawful assembly of more than five people

November 28, 2023 06:59 am | Updated 06:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

Rachakonda police issued orders instructing officials to conduct smooth polling of votes in the commissionerate and further instructed to form two separate lines for men and women voters.

Police Commissioner of Rachakonda DS Chauhan said that all the voters visiting the polling stations on November 30 to cast their votes in Rachakonda Commissionerate, which includes Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts should form two queues.

He also issued orders prohibiting assembly of five or more persons in a radius of 200 meters from the polling stations in Rachakonda Commissionerate. The order will remain in force from 6 a.m. till 9 p.m. on November 30.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra also issued similar orders prohibiting assembly of five or more persons in the limits of Cyberabad Commissionerate. The orders will remain in effect from 5 p.m. of November 28 till 5 p.m. of December 1. “There will be a complete ban on unlawful assemblies and prohibition on holding of public meetings during this time. Those caught violating the orders will be liable for prosecution,” said the official.