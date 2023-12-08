Telangana poll result reflects negative sentiment towards BRS, not favour for Congress: BJP

December 08, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP in Telangana on Friday reiterated that the Telangana Assembly election result was a reflection of the “negative votes against the BRS”, but the Congress benefitted the most because of its better “organisational capability and effective distribution of tickets”.

Senior leader and the party’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge P. Muralidhar Rao told media persons here that the BRS lost because of charges of family rule, corruption and others, but the BJP, too, had increased its vote share to about 14% from the previous 7%, so it, too, gained from the anti-BRS vote by the people.

“Nonetheless, because of our organisational issues and tickets distribution, we could not leverage the anti-incumbency. People voted for Congress candidates as they felt they were more capable of defeating the BRS MLAs. But, our candidates stood second in many constituencies in the capital region, where the BRS won,” he observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party is not crestfallen over the results given that it had won only one seat last time, but eight now and is enthused by the increased vote share and support from different sections of society due to the “influence of Prime Minister Narender Modi,” he said.

The BJP has identified Telangana as a key State in the South and will continue to strive to do better. “We have a better record than the Congress in retaining power as was shown in the results in other states in the North such as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and in wresting Chattisgarh from the Congress. People no longer have confidence in the Congress, and there is a tsunami like endorsement for Modi’s rule,” he added.

The BJP leader advised the Congress government to implement the six guaranteed promises within the declared deadlines, as is expected of it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.