Telangana Police Women Safety Wing hosts 3-day event

In view of the Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW), under the Telangana Police Women Safety Wing (WSW), hosted a three-day event across its three centres in Amberpet (Hyderabad Commissionerate), LB Nagar (Rachakonda Commissionerate) and Shamshabad (Cyberabad Commissionerate). The event saw participation from close to 100 attendees, with 25 survivors recounting their stories of resilience.

The Telangana Police WSW has intensified its efforts to combat domestic violence through various initiatives.

The Domestic Violence module, which offers specialised case management, awareness, and protection to vulnerable women and children, alone has received 1,408 cases as of September 2024. Of these, 286 FIRs were filed, and 336 cases were resolved. The NRI Cell, which provides legal aid to women abandoned by NRI spouses, has handled 460 petitions and resolved 152 cases. Meanwhile, 40,000 counselling sessions were conducted across 27 CDEW Family Counselling Centres.

The Women Safety Wing also implemented 751 Women Help Desks in police stations across the State. The CDEW, on the other hand, has organised 40,000 counselling sessions for survivors of domestic violence as well as their families in 27 centres across the tri-commissionerates of the twin cities.

