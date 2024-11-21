Telangana Police welcomes largest-ever batch of women constables

A record number of 2,338 women , the highest ever in Telangana, were among the 8,047 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables (SCTPCs) of the Telangana State Police who graduated at passing-out parades held across the State on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

Of the 8,047 SCTPCs, 1211 graduated from at the RBVRR Police Academy. Speaking at the event parade held at the academy, Telangana DGP Jitender reaffirmed the government’s dedication to empower women through increased representation in the police force. “The idea is to enable women officers to effectively handle petitioners of all age groups at police stations,” he said, emphasising the importance of women in policing.

Acknowledging the challenges of training, the DGP encouraged the officers to maintain mental resilience. “While the initial days of training might have been tough, your progress demonstrates your ability to overcome challenges and excel,” he remarked.

Nearly 20% are Postgraduates

He lauded the educational qualifications of the batch, with nearly 20% holding postgraduate degrees in fields such as management, M. Sc., and M. Pharma. “This shows the department’s commitment to attract highly educated individuals. Use your education and technical skills to address emerging challenges like cybercrime, political violence, and narcotics,” he urged.

The DGP concluded the speech by emphasising respect for citizens’ human rights, asking officers to treat people with fairness and dignity to foster trust and cooperation.

The training

Abhilasha Bisht, director of the RBVRR Police Academy, reflected on the rigorous training that began in February, noting the addition of modern criminal laws, narcotics training, cybercrime, self-defense, and stress management to the syllabus. “Training such a large batch came with logistical challenges. But, with dedication, we delivered a strong program,” she said.

Special arrangement made for mothers

Highlighting inclusivity, Ms. Bisht spoke of special arrangements made for cadets who are mothers, allowing them to balance child care without missing sessions.

“Societal biases and high expectations will test you, but your training has prepared you. Work as equals alongside your male colleagues, proving that confidence and competence are all you need to succeed,” she said.

Hyderabad

At the CAR headquarters in Hyderabad, a separate passing-out parade for 47 police constables from the Armed Reserve (AR), IT&C, and PTO units was held. Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand shared insights from his career, recalling the challenges of the IPS training he underwent in 1992. “Despite heavy rain, all 80 of us completed the parade, an experience that built resilience,” he said.

Mr. Anand emphasised the values of honesty, fairness, and dedication, urging the new officers to stay physically fit and committed to their duties. He also encouraged them to use their training to adapt to modern crimes like cyber offences and to support their colleagues in upholding the department’s standards.

Cyberabad

In Cyberabad, the 7th batch of SCTPCs celebrated their passing-out parade at the Police Commissionerate Grounds, Gachibowli. ADGP (Technical Services) V.V. Srinivas Rao presented awards to outstanding cadets in various categories, including Indoor Subjects, Outdoor Training, Firing, and All-Round Excellence.

Subjects part of nine-month training

The nine-month Basic Induction Training for 270 cadets at the Commissionerate Training Centre (CTC), Gachibowli, included diverse subjects such as law, intelligence, police administration, weapon tactics, squad drills, unarmed combat, and fieldcraft. Specialised programs in self-defence, life skills, and fitness further prepared the cadets for the challenges ahead.

CTC principal DCP L.C. Naik administered the Oath of Service and provided a detailed report on the batch’s educational achievements, noting that 41 were engineering graduates, 8 postgraduates, and 167 graduates. The batch, representing districts such as Karimnagar, Adilabad, Medak, and Khammam, showcased the broad reach and inclusivity of the recruitment process.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty encouraged the cadets to uphold discipline, punctuality, and professionalism, warning that even a single lapse could affect the department’s credibility. “Take pride in your responsibilities and maintain public trust by adhering to the highest standards of service,” he urged.