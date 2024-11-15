 />
Telangana Police uniforms and logo to feature ‘TG’ insignia

The decision comes after a proposal from the Director General of Police, Telangana, in line with the government’s earlier order to replace ‘TS’ with ‘TG’ in all government correspondence and signage

Published - November 15, 2024 12:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Government has issued an order to change the state police force’s uniform insignia, replacing the current “TS” (Telangana State) on badges with “TG” (Telangana) for all uniformed personnel.

The decision comes after a proposal from the Director General of Police, Telangana, in line with the government’s earlier order to replace ‘TS’ with ‘TG’ in all government correspondence and signage.

A State in search of a different emblem

The change will be implemented across all ranks of the police force, from constables to senior officers. The new badges will be phased in over time as existing uniforms are replaced.

As per the order, Telangana Police Department will implement several specific changes to reinforce the state’s identity and present a unified image. The monogram on the peak caps of all ranks, from constables to senior officers, will be updated from “TS” to “TG.” Similarly, the monogram on the leather belts worn by all ranks will also change from “TS” to “TG.” 

Additionally, the existing “Telangana State Police” logo will be replaced with the new “Telangana Police” logo, and shoulder badges across ranks will be updated to reflect the “TG” abbreviation. 

The order, issued by the Home (Legal) Department on November 14, said that change will be implemented in a phased manner. 

Published - November 15, 2024 12:11 pm IST

