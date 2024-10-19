ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Police to commemorate martyrs on October 21

Published - October 19, 2024 09:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Police will join the nation in honoring the brave police personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Police Commemoration Day, observed on October 21, is a tribute to these martyrs.

Police Commemoration Day commemorates the sacrifices of brave CRPF jawans who were ambushed by Chinese forces at Hot Springs, Ladakh, on October 21, 1959. Led by SI Karam Singh, the patrol party fought valiantly despite extreme conditions at 16,000 feet. Their martyrdom serves as a testament to the courage and dedication of the police forces.

The Telangana Police will also host physical and virtual open houses for schools, colleges and community groups to interact with officers and learn about police operations and initiatives. An online essay writing competition will be held for students in Telugu, Urdu and English.

