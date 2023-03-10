March 10, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana police will start working on a secure transport (with a tracking option for police) for women travelling from all railway stations and bus stations across the State between 10 pm and 5 am. This comes after IT Minister KT Rama Rao was tagged by a Twitter user on a post seeking such a service from Secunderabad Railway Station during the period metro trains are unavailable.

About an hour after the user, Harshitha, tweeted the request on Friday morning, Mr. Rama Rao replied to her by tagging DGP Anjani Kumar, saying that such a service should be started across the State, not only at Secunderabad Railway Station. “Request @TelanganaDGP to consider this at the earliest and institute such mechanism at all Railway and Bus stations across the state. Thank You Harshitha Garu for your suggestion (sic),” tweeted the Minister.

Responding, the DGP said that it would be a great initiative and that they “will explore possible ways to put this into action.” Harshitha thanked the officials for their prompt response.

Several netizens lauded the DGP and the Minister and agreed that there was a dearth of safer public services available to women travelling at night.