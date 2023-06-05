Telangana police showcases itself on ‘Suraksha Dinotsavam’ 

June 05, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana police, represented by police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad, reproduced scenes similar to the Kartavya Path’s Republic Day parade, here on Sunday.

Several hundreds of police vehicles, of various utility, formed into a cavalcade moved in a circuitous procession from Tank Bund road - old Ambedkar statue – Liberty – Abids MJ Market – Charminar, and the return via MJ Market – Ravindra Bharathi - Iqbal Minar – Telugu Talli statue – Dr. BR Ambedkar Secretariat – Indira Gandhi rotary and Sanjeevaiah Park.

Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar, Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi Gadwal, police commissioners C.V. Anand, D.S. Chauhan, M. Stephen Raveendra and others released colurful balloons and waved chequered flags to inaugurate the event.

‘Suraksha Dinotsavam - know your protectors’, on June 4, as the police described, was part of the Telangana State’s decennial formation day celebrations.

The combined representational fleet on the city roads on Sunday included service variants such as Vajra, mobile command and control vehicle, CLUES, camera-mounted vehicle, water cannon vehicle, SHE Shuttles, Traffic and Law & Order patrol SUVs, NDRF’s cranes, motorcycles of the State Fire Service, and Blue Colt motorcycles.

According to Home Minister Ali, the State government has accorded top priority to law and order, and it’s visible in ₹9, 500-crore budget allocated to the Home Department, almost double from what it was in the united Andhra Pradesh.

The launch of the modernised fleet by the State government immediately after the State formation, the officials said, has sent a clear and visible message on priority for efficient policing.

The various junctions and arterial routes between the start and finish points remained closed for the police cavalcade to proceed.

The State police, next in the series of its events, organised an expo at Dr. BR. Ambedkar statue near Necklace Road to display a range of weapons, equipment in day-to-day and special event policing, forensic expertise, bomb disposal and fire rescue drills. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of school students, Sunday tourists and general public.

KCR’s strict direction

To accord top priority to women safety and ensuring their protection in the State is a strict direction to the police from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, said MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. Setting up of SHE Teams soon after the government was formed was to send a strong message on women safety, she said.

Ms. Kavitha said 18 States in the country have adopted SHE Team like initiatives after witnessing them in Telangana.

Ministers Satyavati Rathod, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Additional DGs Shikha Goel and Swathi Lakra were present at the event. Display of martial arts, self-defence, music and dance captured the evening for visitors on the Tank Bund.

Foot march

The final event of the day was the foot march by about a thousand police personnel, peace and Maithri committee members, locals and enthusiasts at 9 p.m., that started from the Integrated Command & Control Centre.

The march continued on Road No. 12 – BVB (Film Nagar) Junction – Road No. 45 - Jubilee Hills check-post – NTR Bhavan – Cancer Hospital - BRS Bhavan, and which culminated at ICCC.

