Telangana Police seize vehicles of lockdown violators

Hyderabad

22 May 2021 12:29 IST

People venturing on the roads were in for a rude shock on Saturday as the police across the State intensified enforcement of lockdown measures after top brass warned people over social media to avoid unwarranted movement on the streets after 10 a.m.

Seizure of more vehicles, booking cases and imposing penalties was seen as a change in the strategy of the Khakis.

The top police brass in the State capital also directed the use of lathis in cases where citizens are not cooperating with the police. One of the Commissioners has instructed his personnel to use excess force, while another advised the force in his jurisdiction to brandish the lathis, but not use it without ‘instructions’ from his office.

“We are asked to wield lathis while checking vehicles during lockdown hours, while our counterparts in the neighbouring commissionerate were asked to use the force, and were assured not to worry about the consequences,” a senior police officer said.

This sudden development is an offshoot of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s assessment of lockdown measures during a video conference from Warangal on Friday.

Sharing details of the video conference with The Hindu, a top police officer in the capital said that Mr. Rao was upset over laxity with which their department was implementing the lockdown in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the State.

“He told us that our force is not implementing the lockdown effectively, as a result people are venturing on streets even during the restricted timings,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

The CM appeared to have told the police bosses that he was not convinced with their ‘style of functioning' and asked them to step up lock down neasures.

Soon after Mr. Rao’s marathon video conference, DGP M Mahender Reddy held another video conference with all Commissioners and Superintendents of police.

Later, the Inspectors General of Police of two zones (North and West) held another discussion with the unit officers over implementation of lockdown from Saturday, following which the CsP and SsP held a teleconference with their respective officers.

On Friday evening Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar took to Twitter and warned the citizens not to come out of their houses . “This is a warning that we will be very firm from May 22. After 10 a.m do not come out of your houses,” he stated in an audio message. He said that not many were taking the lockdown seriously, and were exposing the society to the threat of Coronavirus by moving on streets.

“Seen unwarranted movement of youth on roads in lockdown from 10 am onwards. 22nd May 10am onwards vehicles will be strictly checked & seized if violation of GO102 and GO8 is noticed.#YourSafetyOurConcern,” tweeted Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M. Bhagwat.

“We care for you. But that’s not enough. We have a larger goal of protecting the community. Requesting your cooperation during the implementation of lockdown in @hydcitypolice. @TelanganaCOPs request you to pl. use the relaxation time and reach your homes before 10 am. Thankyou,” tweeted Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police (East Zone) M Ramesh.