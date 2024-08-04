Telangana police secures 28 significant convictions in rape and PoCSO cases in 2024 so far

Director-General of Police Jitender has attributed the significant increase in convictions for crimes against women and children to a focussed approach to investigation, with clear milestones for investigating officers and supervisory officials. He said this has led to several high-profile convictions, including a recent capital punishment for the rape and murder of child in Narsingi.

“In 2024 (so far), the police secured 28 significant convictions in rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) cases. These include 15 convictions for 20 years imprisonment, two for 25 years and 11 for life imprisonment. Hyderabad and Rachakonda recorded the highest number of convictions, with five each,” he said.

The Bharosa centres, established to support survivors, have played a crucial role in empowering the survivors and ensuring their cooperation during the legal process.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.