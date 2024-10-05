Telangana Police reviews challenges in implementation of new laws

The top brass of Telangana Police force held a one-day workshop to review the progress and identify the challenges in the implementation of new criminal laws. The meeting was held at the RBVRR Telangana Police Academy three months after the new laws were enforced across India.

The workshop was attended by senior police officials, legal experts, and law faculty, focusing on the critical role of ongoing training for effective law enforcement. It also provided a platform for identifying systemic gaps and developing solutions to improve the efficiency and fairness of law enforcement.

Director-General of Police Jitender, who presided over the workshop, highlighted the need for continuous review mechanisms to address the initial challenges encountered in the implementation of the new criminal laws. “Workshops like these are essential for officers to gain a better understanding of the new legal landscape, helping to navigate both the positive aspects and the practical difficulties we’ve encountered over the last three months,” he said.

Director of the Police Academy Abhilasha Bisht said that the new laws can be complex and challenging to enforce without adequate training. “Leaders and managers must be equipped to guide their teams effectively through these transitions. Frequent workshops enable law enforcement officials to familiarise themselves with legal reforms and address critical areas, including the operational and logistical challenges in the field,” she said.

Speaking about the challenges faced by field-level officers, Ms. Bisht said that the officers in the remote areas faced some issues with audio-visual recording of crime scenes, the technicalities of sending things to court and the connectivity part. “We are the first State to come up with SOPs on the new laws. The concerns were raised about the need for some more training on field-level and tweaking the SOPs accordingly. We also briefed our officers on how to maintain cyber hygiene,” she added.

The challenges and issues in the implementation and interpretation were addressed by DGP of CID Shikha Goel in a presentation, who also responded to questions and practical concerns raised by field officers during the initial implementation phase.

Retired former DGP of Rajasthan D.C. Jain delivered a lecture on the new criminal laws, providing historical context and emphasising the critical need for clarity and precision in enforcing new legal provisions.

Other senior officials at the workshop included DGP Intelligence Shivadhar Reddy, ADGP battalions Sanjay Kumar Jain, ADGP Greyhounds Stephen Raveendra, Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, and Director ACB Tarun Joshi, among others. The event was moderated by law faculty from Nalsar University and other leading law institutions.

