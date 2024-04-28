Telangana police reports seizures worth ₹104.18 crore in 42 days of MCC  

April 28, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the election season, the Telangana police have reported a total seizure of ₹104.18 crore in a period of 42 days starting from March 16, 2024, when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect.

Of this, the mobile parties of police reported seizures worth ₹88.16 crore while the FSTs and SSTs collectively reported seizures worth ₹16.02 crore, data shared by the Telangana police showed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across the 477 Flying Surveillance Teams (FSTs), 464 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) and 89 state internal border check posts, the state has seized ₹63.41 crore worth of unaccounted cash. This was followed by seizure of over ₹21.34 crore worth of precious metals, including 34.33 kg of gold and 70.73 kg of silver.

Meanwhile, narcotic drugs worth more than ₹7.12 crore were seized, including 2,261.84 kg ganja, 219.56 gm MDMA, 6.84 kg alprazolam, 15.8 litres hash oil, 10.8 gm of ecstasy pills, 33 ganja plants, 36 gm heroine, 120 gm OPM paste, 0.09 gm charas, 35.42 kg ganja chocolates, five LSD blots, 5.05 kg poppy straw and 2.02 kg opium along with 10 e-cigarettes (vapes).

Separately, liquor worth ₹5.38 crore along with more than ₹6.91 crore worth of freebies were seized too.

In addition to this, a total of 7,174 licenced arms were deposited with the police while 14 unlicenced arms were seized.

Among other items seized during this period were 2,502 gelatin sticks, 371 detonators, 3,250 kg fuse wires, four compressor tractors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.