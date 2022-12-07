Telangana police recruitment: physical efficiency tests from Dec. 8

December 07, 2022 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

Physical efficiency tests (PETs), as part of the State police recruitment process, will commence from December 8.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat inspected arrangements at the Saroornagar stadium here on Monday, and said the recruitment process was fully transparent. He advised the candidates to beware of people who might come in the form of touts, middlemen and conmen promising favourable results.

He said such incidents must be reported immediately over dial-100 or on WhatsApp number 94906-17111.