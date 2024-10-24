ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana police officers attend inter-State coordination meeting ahead of Maharashtra polls

Updated - October 24, 2024 09:27 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

An inter-State coordination meeting of the police officers from the border districts of Telangana, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh was held in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli on Thursday in the run up to November 20 Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

The crucial meeting was conducted to review the security scenario in Maoist-affected areas along Maharashtra-Telangana-Chhattisgarh border ahead of the next month’s Assembly polls in Maharashtra, sources said. Police officers from Telangana’s Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts led by Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivas participated in the meeting.

Gadchiroli DIG Ankit Goel presided over the meeting. The meeting was attended by senior CRPF officials and police officers from the border districts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh States.

The meeting reportedly discussed security arrangements, intelligence sharing and enhanced vigil at border check-posts, among other measures to ensure smooth conduct of the ensuing Assembly elections in the Maoist-affected areas of Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

