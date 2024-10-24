GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana police officers attend inter-State coordination meeting ahead of Maharashtra polls

Published - October 24, 2024 09:26 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

An inter-State coordination meeting of the police officers from the border districts of Telangana, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh was held in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli on Thursday in the run up to November 20 Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

The crucial meeting was conducted to review the security scenario in Maoist-affected areas along Maharashtra-Telangana-Chhattisgarh border ahead of the next month’s Assembly polls in Maharashtra, sources said. Police officers from Telangana’s Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts led by Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivas participated in the meeting.

Gadchiroli DIG Ankit Goel presided over the meeting. The meeting was attended by senior CRPF officials and police officers from the border districts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh States.

The meeting reportedly discussed security arrangements, intelligence sharing and enhanced vigil at border check-posts, among other measures to ensure smooth conduct of the ensuing Assembly elections in the Maoist-affected areas of Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district.

Published - October 24, 2024 09:26 pm IST

Related Topics

police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.