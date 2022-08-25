Telangana police move HC challenging order rejecting T. Raja Singh’s remand

Police stand guard near the house of the suspended BJP leader Raja Singh, in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Telangana police department has filed a criminal revision petition in the High Court here on Thursday, August 25, 2022, challenging the order of a local Magistrate who rejected their remand application pertaining to the arrest of MLA T. Raja Singh, who has been suspended by the BJP. Chief Justice of the High Court Ujjal Bhuyan will hear the petition on Friday.

The police moved the petition as a lunch motion on Thursday. The High Court agreed to hear the petition.

Mr. Singh, the firebrand BJP leader, had posted a video on Youtube allegedly referring to a particular community and to the recently concluded stand-up comedy show by Munawar Faruqui, who Mr. Singh had alleged that he had “insulted Hindu gods and goddesses”, in Hyderabad. In the video, now removed from the video uploading site, Mr. Singh taking on Mr. Faruqui, allegedly made controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The police invoked various sections of Indian Penal Code like promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony (153A (a) (b)), deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings (295A), intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace (504), Statements promoting enmity (505 (2)), and punishment for criminal intimidation (506) against the legislator.

After arresting Mr. Singh from his house on Tuesday, police presented him before the 14th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Namapally Criminal Courts.

However, the court turned down the remand application of the police for not following proper procedure in arrest and ordered the immediate release of the MLA.

The police had decided to challenge the Magistrate order and moved the High Court on Thursday.