Telangana police launch free food delivery for COVID patients

An app to be launched soon to streamline the operations

To help COVID-19 patients in home isolation get access to nutritious food, Telangana police launched ‘Seva Ahaar’ (free lunch) service, in association with Sri Satya Sai Seva Organizations, Leadlife Foundation, Swiggy, Big Basket and Hope Organization.

“Needy people can drop a WhatsApp message on +91 7799616163 by providing their name, contact number, location and isolation COVID-19 positive certificate,” the office of Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy said.

The initiative to provide food at the patient’s doorstep is expected to cater to the needs of 1,000 to 2,000 COVID affected people everyday, they said.

Requests should be placed everyday before 6 a.m. and any request post that shall be considered as a next day’s order. Maximum number of people for whom one can order food are five and the maximum days one can order is also five from one registered mobile number.

“In a week from now free food services will be streamlined with the launch of an Seva Ahaar mobile application. The service has been launched to give priority to senior citizens and children in isolation. Further, the lunch served is tested and nutritious,” they said.

The food would be produced by Sri Satya Sai Seva Organizations and delivery will be carried out by Big Basket and Swiggy executives on field as well as limited volunteers from NGO partners.

“When the App is launched the services will be made more systematic and widespread,” police said.