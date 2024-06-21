GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad Police Inspector arrested for accepting bribe

Updated - June 21, 2024 08:37 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested the Police Inspector of Suraram for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹5 lakh and accepting ₹1 lakh. The arrest followed a complaint by a resident of Quthbullapur.

According to the ACB, the officer, Akula Venkatesham, demanded the bribe in return for allowing the complainant to begin developing his land in Gajularamaram village. He had already accepted ₹2 lakh from the complainant in the past.

The chemically marked cash was recovered from his anteroom on the police station premises. The officer was arrested and would be produced before the Nampally special court for SPE and ACB cases, the ACB added.

