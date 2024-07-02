ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana police gets a helpdesk for smooth transition to new criminal laws  

Published - July 02, 2024 12:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A team of 10-15 domain experts, including senior police officials trained on the new criminal laws, legal professionals and forensics, is available 24x7 to help out police officials with the smooth transition, says Telangana DGP

Lavpreet Kaur

Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta along with senior police officials released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) Manual to provide ‘uniform procedures’ for investigation officers across the state to ensure consistency in investigations | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

 

A 10-digit mobile number comes in handy to resolve any queries that police officials might have while registering cases under the new criminal laws. Housed in the Telangana police headquarters is the ‘Investigation Support Centre’, which forces across the state can reach out to for any queries related to the new laws through this helpline number. The number is exclusive for police officials and has resolved 30 queries on day one of the new laws.

“It is a call centre model and a team of 10-15 domain experts, including senior police officials trained on the new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023, legal professionals and forensics, is available 24x7 to help out police officials with the smooth transition,” Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta said. “Queries related to which law is applicable, especially in cases involving multiple sections, have been coming in,” he informed.

Sense of uncertainty: On the new criminal laws, state of preparedness

“These senior police officials are experts in Indian Penal code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and have been studying the new laws for the last 3-4 months. The legal experts are equipped with knowledge of the law. These services will be available to the Telangana police officials at all times from now,” the DGP added.  

Meanwhile, he also released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) Manual to provide ‘uniform procedures’ for investigation officers across the State to ensure consistency in investigations. The booklet, developed jointly by the CID and the Director of Prosecution, includes 43 SOPs and 31 proformas covering most of the important subjects under the new procedural law.  

While the police officials across the state have undergone training for the new laws, the State’s Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) has been upgraded as per the requirements of the new regime, the top official further explained.  

