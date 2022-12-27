Telangana police continue to outwit Maoists

December 27, 2022 01:39 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana police continued to have an upper hand for the past few years in their battle with the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoists), notwithstanding the latter’s efforts to gain foothold in the State that was their bastion once.

And year 2022, coming to an end in five days, turned out to be yet another ‘successful’ year for the police.

In the very beginning of the year, police achieved a major breakthrough with their elite commando force of Greyhounds, accompanied by forces of neighbouring Chhattisgarh, neutralising three Maoists on January 18. Divisional committee member Shantha, area committee member Kommula Naresh and party member Kovasi Muyal got gunned down in the operation.

With intelligence wing network keeping an eagle’s eye over slightest possible movement of Maoists, it had become a challenging task for them to revive revolutionary movement in the State. In fact, police sources maintain that a squad of armed Maoists moving in Tadvai forest area escaped from the commando forces in the last minute during combing operations in October.

The Maoists were reportedly moving in the guise of agricultural labourers in the area by concealing weapons. There were seven to eight members in the squad but managed to escape on getting a wind of approaching commando forces, say the police officials.

Despite once dwindling number of cadre, the banned organisation’s top leaders continued their efforts to come back. Police estimate that the total underground cadre of Maoists under Telangana State Committee is around 129. From this, only 28 are operating in Telangana, while 52 and 8 are in the States of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh respectively. Eleven out of the 20 central committee (highest body of the party) of Maoists are from Telangana.

Setting up Joint Task Force camps at Chennapuram, Pusuguppa and Unjapalli in Bhadradri Kothagudem district choked the supply of logistics to Maoists, further weakening them in the process. As part of the Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC), nearly 50 armed Maoists tried to attack the CRPF JTF camp at Chennapuram using shells of Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) but the alert security forces successfully countered them on May 15.