Telangana police arrest two men involved in ‘digital arrest’ fraud; it cost a Hyderabad citizen ₹10.61 crore 

Police issued an advisory cautioning the public that no legitimate police investigation will be conducted solely over the phone or online

Published - October 09, 2024 11:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrested two men for their involvement in ‘digital arrest’ fraud.

Two men behind an impersonation fraud that cost a Hyderabad citizen ₹10.61 crore were arrested by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) in Bengaluru.

Vinay Kumar S. Khadke, 23 and Maruthi G.H., 28, were brought to Hyderabad following their involvement in a complex ‘digital arrest’ fraud, almost a month after a complaint was lodged by the victim (on September 10).

The individuals, posing as Mumbai police personnel, falsely claimed that a bank account had been opened using the victim’s Aadhaar and PAN details and that it was implicated in money laundering activities and that the victim could face three to seven years of imprisonment. The scammers sent fake letters from the Directorate of Enforcement and Income Tax Department, demanding the victim’s financial details, including properties, deposits, shares and salary details among others.

Under the pretext of ‘conducting an investigation’, the victim was then coerced into transferring a total of ₹10.61 crore into fraudulent accounts.

The police investigation revealed that the accused were joint account holders of a current account under M/s Tinkan Technologies Pvt. Ltd., where ₹4.62 crore was transferred from the victim’s account. “They opened a current account with HDFC Bank in the name of Tinkan Technologies Pvt. Ltd., under the instruction of a third party who promised them commissions. The probe continues to trace others who are part of the network involving the fraud,” DSP K.V.M. Prasad said.

Two mobile phones used in the crime were also seized from them. Following the investigation, the police also issued an advisory cautioning the public that no legitimate police investigation will be conducted solely over the phone or online. 

