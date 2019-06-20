Telangana police a model for the country: Home Minister

Home Minister Mahmood Ali said that the Telangana police are a model for the nation.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the police station constructed at Narayanakhed on Wednesday, Mr. Ali said that Telangana has attained much development contrary to the apprehensions made by leaders like former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh N. Kiran Kumar Reddy.
Stating that communal harmony has been prevailing in the State under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the government has been supplying power round the clock uninterrupted, he said that the police were provided with new vehicles at an estimated cost of ₹ 700 crore across the State.
MLA M. Bhupal Reddy and others participated in the programme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor