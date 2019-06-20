Telangana police a model for the country: Home Minister

Home Minister Mahmood Ali said that the Telangana police are a model for the nation.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the police station constructed at Narayanakhed on Wednesday, Mr. Ali said that Telangana has attained much development contrary to the apprehensions made by leaders like former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh N. Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Stating that communal harmony has been prevailing in the State under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the government has been supplying power round the clock uninterrupted, he said that the police were provided with new vehicles at an estimated cost of ₹ 700 crore across the State.

MLA M. Bhupal Reddy and others participated in the programme.