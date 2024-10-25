Telangana plans to install Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Hyderabad on the lines of Sardar Patel’s statue in Gujarat: CM Revanth

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the government has plans to install a statue of the Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on the lines of Sardar Patel’s statue in Gujarat. At the Southern Rising Summit organised by the ABP Group here on Friday (October 25, 2024), Mr. Reddy revealed his plans to develop Bapu Ghat as a centre of international standards for spreading Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are committed to developing Bapu Ghat on par with international standards. But the BJP leaders are opposed to the Musi rejuvenation project. The BJP took up the Sabarmati riverfront project in Gujarat. Why are its leaders opposing Musi rejuvenation?” he wondered.

The Chief Minister said the BJP and BRS were opposed to the Musi rejuvenation project and stalling the works pertaining to Future City, Regional Ring Road and other projects, as they were afraid that Telangana would compete with Gujarat in terms of development.

“Why are Union Ministers Bandi Sanjay Kumar and G. Kishan Reddy criticising the Government immediately after BRS does so? What is their problem if Revanth Reddy develops a future city?” he asked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.