Telangana plans to increase bus fleet strength: IT Minister

The Minister said that the response to the Mahalakshmi scheme was “very good for now”

January 26, 2024 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed

The Telangana government does not want the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation to suffer further losses, and given the success of the Mahalakshmi scheme, will increase its bus fleet strength.

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of the CII Telangana Infrastructure and Retail Summit, Industries and Information Technology Minister D. Sridhar Babu said, “In times to come, we will try to bring in more and more electric buses, not only for the city, but even for the State.

With the summit witnessing comparisons between the state of infrastructure in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the Minister said that the Telangana government, in the context of public transport, was not seeking a comparison but is looking at the demand for buses, and how to fulfil that demand. “If these many buses are required, we will try to create that sort of infrastructure,” he said.

The Minister said that the response to the Mahalakshmi scheme was “very good for now” and that women passengers were happy. He said that the TSRTC’s revenues were increasing and the State government would not like to see an amelioration of the Corporation’s financial situation.

