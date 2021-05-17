Telangana plans sub-centres to provide medicare to poor

HYDERABAD

17 May 2021 22:04 IST

Chief Minister directs officials to establish 12 sub-centres

The State government has decided to set up 12 new regional sub-centres for providing effective medicare to poor in the government hospitals spread across the State.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during a detailed review of the COVID-19 situation in the State here on Monday directed the officials of the Health department to take steps to set up these regional sub centres at Siddipet, Wanaparthy, Mahabubabad, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, Bhongir, Jagtial, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Vikarabad and Gadwal with necessary medical infrastructure, including availability of medicines.

The officials were directed to ensure that vehicles, either own or on hire basis, were arranged at these sub centres on war footing for expeditious supply of medicine to the government medical institutions in their jurisdiction. Steps should be taken to set up cold storages at these sub centres for storing drugs. Steps should be taken to accord priority to government hospitals providing required oxygen to poor and there should be no scope for shortage of oxygen.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the government had issued orders relating to charges that should be levied by private hospitals for providing beds to COVID-19 patients almost of year ago. Similar guidelines were being implemented in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and other States. The Chief Minister directed the officials to designate the 200-bed hospital in Anantagiri in Vikarabad district as COVID-19 hospital while other hospitals that were being run by the TSRTC, Singareni, CISF, CRPF and Railways should be utilized for treating coronavirus patients.

He expressed happiness over the measures that had been initiated in the government hospitals for COVID-19 treatment as well as the ongoing fever survey and supply of medicines. The proactive steps initiated by the government had ensured that the number of admissions had come down and the rate of discharges from the hospitals that increased significantly.