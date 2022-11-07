Telangana Planning Board vice-chairman calls for radical changes in election process

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar stressed the need for a radical change in the country’s election process for providing a better electoral system in future.

Substantiating his claim, he said the BJP which secured only 32 per cent votes formed the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre even after 60 per cent of the people rejected it. This was in contrast to the electoral systems in other countries where candidates of the political parties would be elected based on the votes polled in favour of their respective parties. A similar system should be brought in the country as part of the electoral reforms.

He stressed the need for a debate on this issue and intellectuals should ponder over it.

Mr. Vinod Kumar spoke to reporters at Vemulawada on Monday after performing pujas to celebrate the TRS’ victory in the Munugode bypoll. He said the government was committed to development of infrastructure and amenities in the temples along with the spree of welfare and development programmes it was implementing.