Telangana photographer gets award

A good photograph can change the minds of 1,000 people!

Well, this is the motto which drives the passion of Hyderabad birder Hari K. Patibanda and even landed him the unique distinction of being the first from Telangana to win the best photograph prize in the wildlife category of an international contest which featured 4,65,000 photographs sent by about 1.74 lakh lensmen in different categories from across the world.

The fact that the 47-year-old IT professional-turned- a birder’s amazing shot of a black drongo harassing mottled wood owl, shot in Vikarabad near here last winter, earned appreciation from amongst lakhs of photographs speaks volumes of the kind of efforts and the passion with which Hari spends his leisure time in chasing these winged visitors.

“For me, birding for the last five years has been a real stress-buster. And, I make it a point to visit the birding spots, which are dwindling fast for a variety of reasons in and around Hyderabad, every week-end and enjoy watching the behavioural pattern of these birds,” said Mr. Hari in a chat with The Hindu.

“The beauty of the contest in which I won the appreciation is that those who vote don’t know who has taken the picture and the location too. In this context, it is really a great feeling to get my pic win this appreciation and it should only spur many other gifted photographers from Telangana to look far beyond and keep their interest alive and help in protecting the environment,” Mr. Hari said.

Reflecting back on the award-winning photograph, the articulate birder said it was a cloudy day and as expected the owls ventured out but were repeatedly being harassed by the drongoes which are very aggressive and don’t entertain any other winged visitors. I have shot five or six frames of this sequence and was very lucky to get this one which got the award,” said the proud birder.

