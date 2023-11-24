HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana people ready to teach KCR a lesson: Kishan Reddy

November 24, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
G. Kishan Reddy

G. Kishan Reddy | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

BJP State president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy claimed that it took 10 years for the people of Telangana to understand the real nature of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and they are now getting ready to teach him a lesson in the Assembly elections.

In an open letter to KCR which was released to the media on Friday, the BJP charged the Chief Minister with acting like a dictator and resorting to undemocratic ways after he took to power. “During the separate State agitation you had visited offices of all the parties and now you are trying to eliminate the existence of the same parties,” he claimed.

Mr. Reddy said the BRS president had also kept the representatives of civil society, unemployed youth, employees, workers, students, and intellectuals at an arm’s distance after he took over as Chief Minister. “Many of those who had travelled with you during the separate State agitation have realised much late about your (KCR’s) nature of dumping people and not listening to anyone,” he said.

“Like Hiranyakashyapa in mythology, you feel you are everything. You feel that people will follow whatever you say without questioning and those who dare question are brushed away. The public agitation venue ‘Dharna Chowk’ which used to provide a voice for the voiceless and represented democratic values was shut down,” said the BJP leader.

KCR is under the impression that whatever he does is for the public good and everyone else should fall in line. “Pragathi Bhavan has become like the Nizam’s modern residency. What had happened to ‘Praja Darbars’ held in the past where common people used to meet the Chief Ministers? Can your own Ministers or MLAs meet you freely? Where is Bangaru Telangana?”, questioned the Union Minister in his ‘open’ letter.

Related Topics

state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.