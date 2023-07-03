Telangana people not ready to believe Congress’ unimplementable promises: BRS

July 03, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has accused the Congress of trying to make the Telangana people believe its unimplementable promises and in case they were implementable, why they were not being implemented in Karnataka where it had won the Assembly elections recently.

Addressing a press conference here on July 3, Ministers V. Prashanth Reddy and P. Ajay Kumar, legislators D. S. Redya Naik, M. S. Prabhakar Rao, S. Venkata Veeraiah, J. Surender and MP V. Ravichandra ridiculed the tall promises being made by its leader Rahul Gandhi, without holding any responsible position in the party, without implementing any of them in any of the Congress-ruled States in the country.

They observed that till July 3 they had some sympathy for Mr. Gandhi whenever the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders dubbed him as “pappu” but after his speech at the Khammam meeting, where he apparently read out the script prepared by the local Congress leaders, they were of the opinion that such comment against him was justified.

The BRS leaders said people of Telangana were not ready to believe everything that was being spoke by the Congress leaders including the promises being made by them. Citing the example of social security pension of only up ₹1,000 per month being given to the old-aged persons in the Congress-ruled States, they sought to know why ₹4,000 per month was not being given there. If the Congress wants people to believe it, it should first implement the scheme in the States ruled by it.

Criticising the Congress of terming the BRS rule in the State as autocracy, they said K. Chandrasekhar Rao had become the Chief Minister for the second time in 2018 after winning 88 Asembly seats and in every way it was democracy and not the autocracy as being termed by the Congress. Instead, they alleged that it was the Nehru-Gandhi family that carrying on the legacy of autocracy.

The BRS leaders said Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s subject knowledge was exposed at the Khammam meeting badly as he alleged that there was ₹1 lakh crore corruption in the Kaleshwaram project on which only about ₹80,000 crore was spent so far. They also blamed the Congress leadership for the sacrifice of hundreds of people for the statehood to the region and they could have been avoided had the Congress given Telangana after 2004 elections, as promised.

Alleging that Congress was the party that had betrayed Telangana repeatedly, the BRS leaders said they would win 9 seats in the erstwhile Khammam district in the coming elections and termed all those who joined Congress there as pure “opportunists”.

