Telangana Peasants Armed Struggle as inspiring mass movement against feudal oppression, says former health minister of Kerala KK Shailaja

Terming the historic Telangana Peasants Armed Struggle, spearheaded by the Communists against the feudal landlords in late 1940s, as an inspiring mass movement against feudal oppression, CPI (M) Central Committee member and former minister for Health of Kerala K. K. Shailaja called upon people in Telangana to strengthen the hands of the CPI (M) to promote egalitarian society.

“The need of the hour is to strengthen communist ideology to save the secular and democratic fabric of the country from the threat posed by the BJP’s divisive agenda and politics of polarization,” she said.

She was speaking after inaugurating the new office building of the CPI (M)’s Khanapuram Haveli area committee (Comrade Sattenapalli Ramakrishna Bhavan) in Telangana’s Khammam town on Sunday evening.

The inaugural event coincided with the 39th death anniversary of Puchalapalli Sundarayya, the doyen of Marxist movement. CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony.

Ms Shailaja was offered a rousing welcome by red volunteers on her arrival in Khammam. Braving drizzle, red volunteers took out a huge procession as a prelude to the inauguration of the new office building in the Fort town, considered the traditional stronghold of the Left parties.

Later, addressing a public meeting she alleged that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre denied Kerala its due share from the Central pool.

She accused Mr. Modi of resorting to false narratives against the INDIA bloc and making communal speeches during the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign in the country.

In Kerala, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is all set to emerge triumphant in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections, Ms. Shailaja, who contested from Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency as LDF candidate, said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led LDF government, Kerala stood first in education, health, and achievement of sustainable development goals, among other vital spheres.

The infant mortality rate has come down drastically in Kerala and the health infrastructure in the government hospitals witnessed robust development owing to sustained efforts and timely interventions, Ms. Shailaja, former minister for Health, who earned international recognition for her efforts in tackling COVID pandemic in Kerala during 2020-2021, said.