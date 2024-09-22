Telangana PCCF denies rumours of large-scale tree removal for naval radar station

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force R. M. Dobriyal refuted claims that 12 lakh trees would be removed for the establishment of an Eastern Naval very low frequency (VLF) radar station in Damagundam forests, Vikarabad district.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, he termed the reports as ‘baseless and absurd’, and clarified that only 48% of the earmarked forest land will be utilized for construction with a selective approach to tree removal. “In the 48% of the forest land, only a few trees will be cleared for the radar station and the widely circulated claim that 12 lakh trees will be felled is entirely false,” he said.

According to the Forest Advisory Authority under the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, 1,93,562 trees will be removed for the project. However, Mr. Dobriyal assured that the Forest department is working on plans to reduce this number further.

ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of compensatory afforestation, Mr. Dobriyal announced that 17,55,070 trees will be planted across 2,348 hectares in Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad districts to restore the green cover.

Mr. Dobriyal also outlined procedural transparency, stating that the proposal for the radar station, under the Forest Conservation Act, will be presented to the concerned villages and gram panchayats. “Scheduled tribes and other traditional forest dwellers will not be affected and the project will move forward only after approvals from the District Collector,” he added.

The PCCF further clarified that the Central government’s efforts to acquire land for the radar station date back to 2010, with the Ministry of Environment and Forests leading the process in consultation with State government authorities. He dismissed allegations that the current government is solely pushing the project. Referring to the concerns about the reported displacement of the Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy Devasthanam temple, which has stood for 500 years, Mr. Dobriyal assured that neither the temple nor the adjacent pool will be disturbed by the project. “Devotees will continue to have access to the temple without any interference from Navy officials,” he stated.

Highlighting the national importance of the radar station, Mr. Dobriyal underscored its potential to create both direct and indirect employment opportunities for locals. “Once operational, Telangana will join Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli in hosting a critical radar station, significantly contributing to the nation’s security infrastructure,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.