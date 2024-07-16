ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana | Parent-teacher meeting at Government and local body schools on July 20

Published - July 16, 2024 03:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Theme of the meeting is ‘Parents as partners’

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Samagra Shiksha of the School Education Department has instructed all government and local body schools to conduct a parent-teacher meeting on July 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Objective: make parents key stakeholders in school development activities

The meeting will follow the theme: ‘Parents as partners’. Reminding the role of parents as crucial for the academic growth of children, the school heads are required to send a written invitation through the students for 100% participation. The objective is to get the support of parents in enrollment and to make parents key stakeholders in school development activities.

According to the instructions, the school heads are also to register students using the school’s Unified District Information System for Education code on the application. The agenda of the meeting will follow a ‘engage, educate and empower’ model. Parents can assist teachers in organising co-curricular activities at school, volunteer for school works, and lead sessions or workshops related to one’s profession.

The meeting will also explain parents about their role in helping children set up a learning corner at home, follow a healthy study routine, and assist in their revision of things learnt in school through the Intinta Chaduvula Panta app.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / education

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US