Telangana | Parent-teacher meeting at Government and local body schools on July 20

Theme of the meeting is ‘Parents as partners’

Published - July 16, 2024 03:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Samagra Shiksha of the School Education Department has instructed all government and local body schools to conduct a parent-teacher meeting on July 20.

Objective: make parents key stakeholders in school development activities

The meeting will follow the theme: ‘Parents as partners’. Reminding the role of parents as crucial for the academic growth of children, the school heads are required to send a written invitation through the students for 100% participation. The objective is to get the support of parents in enrollment and to make parents key stakeholders in school development activities.

According to the instructions, the school heads are also to register students using the school’s Unified District Information System for Education code on the application. The agenda of the meeting will follow a ‘engage, educate and empower’ model. Parents can assist teachers in organising co-curricular activities at school, volunteer for school works, and lead sessions or workshops related to one’s profession.

The meeting will also explain parents about their role in helping children set up a learning corner at home, follow a healthy study routine, and assist in their revision of things learnt in school through the Intinta Chaduvula Panta app.

