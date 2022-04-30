(Telangana pages) Government lands being occupied

Innocent people trapped by land grabbers (Photo available)

Innocent people trapped by land grabbers (Photo available)

In the first week of this month on April 6 th, two brothers – Wazid Hussain and Javid Hussian- came to Ilapur tanda under Ameenpur limits in Sangareddy district to check the status of their land- which was already in dispute- as they received information that it was being occupied by locals. They claimed that was their ancestral property from their great grand father Azim Mustafa Hussain.

When they are taking some videos and photos, some locals led by one Patlavat Ravi and others attacked on them, beaten them up black and blue leaving them with bleeding injuries. They have even seized licensed revolver and threatened the victims to kill with their revolver. This was despite their claiming of the land owners.

The land is located in survey number 1 to 220 and there was a dispute on the land which is in pending in the High Court. It was alleged that Ravi of Ilapur tanda and husband of local sarpanch, has been plotting the land illegally and selling it on notary. It was alleged that even house numbers are being allotted for the structures constructed in those lands so that the buyer can claim the right initially, though it may not stand in the court of law.

Knowing about the attack the police rushed the there, saved the victims and shifted them to a hospital at Beeramguda.

There was about 1,200 acres in these survey numbers and the government has approached the High Court claiming rights on the land stating that part of it government land. Lack of coordination between revenue and panchyatraj departments gave scope for construction of houses. As the house sites are available at lower costs comparing with prices at other places some people are buying them without going into complete details. They are not getting any suspicion as houses numbers from panchayat are being allotted without any problem.

Officials have erected a flexi board in the municipal office informing that selling or purchasing of lands in survey number 1 to 220 in Ilapur outskirts was banned due to writ petition in court and asked people not to buy or sell any lands.

“The land in dispute is as much 1,263 acres in survey number 1 to 220. Claiming this land belongs to government we have filed a case in the court. Similarly, the inamdars and some pattadars filed case in the court claiming the land belongs to them. The judgement was not yet given by the court in the case,” Mr. Vijay Kumar, MRO, Ameenpur told The Hindu.