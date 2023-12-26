ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana | Osmania General Hospital denies COVID-19 death rumours

December 26, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Dr. B. Nagender Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File | RAMAKRISHNA G

Amidst rumours of a Covid-related fatality at government-run Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday, hospital authorities have refuted such claims.

Dr. B. Nagendar, the hospital superintendent, while speaking to The Hindu, said, “There is no recorded Covid-related death at our hospital. Currently, the hospital is treating three Covid-positive patients, all of whom are in stable condition and have been placed in the isolation ward.”

Dr. Nagendar went on to recount an incident from a few days prior when a patient, initially admitted for Intracranial Bleeding linked to a cardiac condition, was later discovered to be COVID-19 positive after death.

In anticipation of potential Covid cases, the hospital has established a five-bed isolation ward equipped with essential amenities, including ICU. The superintendent assured that the hospital is well-prepared with an ample supply of ventilators, oxygen, RT-PCR kits, and necessary medications to address the ongoing pandemic situation.

