‘Telangana only State which has not recognised tenant farmers’

Even after formation of Telangana State and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao repeatedly telling that the government would not recognise ‘tenant farmers,’ Tenancy Act 1950 (with various amendments) and Licensed Cultivators Act 2011 are still existing in Telangana, claimed Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV).

As per the Act, the tenant farmers have the right to get recognised and they can get loans from the banks under Licensed Cultivators Act. The number of tenant farmers in the State is increasing considerably despite there being no recognition from the government and not getting bank loans for farming.

These issues came to light at a round-table conference organised by RSV at Sundaraiah Vignan Kendram here on Wednesday. RSV has released an extensive collaborative study report on the fate of tenant farmers in the State and the issues being faced by them.

The survey covered 7,744 farmers in 34 villages in 20 districts. Of them 2,753 (36 per cent) are tenants, which was double than the official estimate. About 19 per cent of the tenant farmers are landless, 81 per cent have some land, 9.5 per cent are women. While average land owned by tenant farmers stood at 2.3 acres, the average land leased was about 5.1 acres, more than what they own. Average debt due to cultivation is ₹ 2.7 lakh, of which ₹ 2 lakh is from private sources at high interest rates ranging between 24 per cent and 60 per cent.

Only 12 out of the 2,753 farmers received Rythu Bandhu support from land owners and only 17 tenant farmers were able to get their tenancy amount reduced. The average tenancy amount stands at ₹ 15,647 for paddy while it was ₹ 14,834 for cotton. For some cotton seed cultivation the lease stands at ₹ 27,000 in Mahabubnagar district and for red chilly crop it was about ₹ 40,000 per acre at Khammam. Tenant farmers are unable to sell their produce at government procurement centres as it was linked with pattadar passbooks, explained Vissa Kiran Kumar, who made a powerpoint presentation.

Participating in the round-table, economic expert and Prof. (retired) D. Narasihma Reddy said that Telangana is the only State in the world which has not recognised tenant farmers. Informing that about 350 crore farmers across the globe are small and marginal, he said it was not possible for them to survive without government support. Stating that more than 50 per cent of the food production comes from them, Prof. Narasimha Reddy said that they have every right to get support and there was a need to fight for that.

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president M. Kodandaram promised to extend all support to RSV in its efforts.