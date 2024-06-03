Telangana | One killed in landmine explosion in Mulugu forest

A person was killed in a landmine explosion in the Kongala hills forest under Wajedu mandal of Mulugu on Monday. The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Yellandula Yesu. Reports suggest that the outlawed CPI Maoists planted the landmine. Yesu, along with two other villagers - Ramesh and Phakir - from Jangannathapuram village ventured into the forest to collect firewood.

Unaware of the surroundings, Yesu stepped on a landmine, causing a loud explosion that shook the area and killed him instantly. The police suspect there may be several other landmines planted in the forest area, targeting police personnel conducting combing operations. They have warned villagers to avoid entering the forest for their safety, said a police officer.

