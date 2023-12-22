GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana offers discounts on traffic challan for violators

Offer available on unpaid challans ahead of mega national Lok Adalat on December 30

December 22, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Telangana government on Friday announced that traffic rule violators having pending unpaid challans will get discounts up to 90%. Notice from the officials said that the public can clear their challans on the E-challan website from December 26 till January 10, 2024.

These discounts are given in view of the mega national Lok Adalat December 30 conducted under the supervision of the High Court of Telangana.

As per the orders the percentage of challans are divided according to the category of the vehicle. The push carts and TSRTC buses are to pay 10% of the challan amount with a waiver of 90%. Meanwhile, two-wheelers and three-wheelers are to pay 20% of the total challan amount with a waiver of 80%. 

For light-motor vehicles, including cars and four-wheelers, and heavy-motor vehicles including trucks, the waiver is 60%.

