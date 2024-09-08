Telangana, Odisha rains LIVE updates: Orange alert for 5 districts of Telangana, Heavy rain likely in most parts of Odisha

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for five districts of Telangana for Sunday (September 8, 2024). Six districts have been forecasted to be under yellow alert.

Odisha, on the other hand, is bracing for a wet spell for the next four days as the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a depression on Sunday, the IMD said.

The State has experienced heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, with the highest downpour of 81 mm at Khairmal in Boud district, followed by 79 mm at Gosani in Gajapati, the Met office said.