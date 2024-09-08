GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana, Odisha rains LIVE updates: Orange alert for 5 districts of Telangana, Heavy rain likely in most parts of Odisha

Telangana has been hit by floods due to heavy rains for the past week; depression likely to bring heavy rain in Odisha

Updated - September 08, 2024 08:11 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Commuters move through a waterlogged road during heavy rain in Hyderabad on September 6, 2024.

Commuters move through a waterlogged road during heavy rain in Hyderabad on September 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for five districts of Telangana for Sunday (September 8, 2024). Six districts have been forecasted to be under yellow alert. 

Odisha, on the other hand, is bracing for a wet spell for the next four days as the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a depression on Sunday, the IMD said.

In Pictures | Rains wreak havoc on Telangana

The State has experienced heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, with the highest downpour of 81 mm at Khairmal in Boud district, followed by 79 mm at Gosani in Gajapati, the Met office said.

  • September 08, 2024 08:11
    Depression likely to bring heavy rain in most parts of Odisha

    Odisha is bracing for a wet spell for the next four days as the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a depression, the IMD said.

    The system now lies as a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal, it said in a bulletin.

    “It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts on September 8. Thereafter, it is likely to move west northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha, Jharkhand, and adjoining north Chhattisgarh during subsequent three days,” the IMD said.

  • September 08, 2024 08:10
    Light to moderate rain expected in Hyderabad: IMD

    There will be a generally cloudy sky over Hyderabad and its surroundings for the next 24 hours. “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur in the city,” according to the bulletin. 

  • September 08, 2024 08:09
    Heavy to very heavy rain likely in five Telangana districts: IMD

    India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for five districts of Telangana for Sunday (September 8, 2024). Six districts have been forecasted to be under yellow alert. 

    According to a weather forecast bulletin issued on Saturday (September 7, 2024), heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem.

    And, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Khammam, Warangal, Hanamkonda.

Published - September 08, 2024 08:08 am IST

