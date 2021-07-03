Telangana not to recognise Rayalaseema project

Hyderabad

03 July 2021 22:33 IST

Telangana demands apportionment of Krishna water in 50: 50 ratio

A high level meeting presided by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday rejected the apportionment of Krishna river water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the ratio of 66:34 and demanded that it be made 50:50 from this year.

The assured allocation of 811 tmc ft in the river should be shared in the ratio of 405.5 tmc ft each by both States.

NGT quoted

The meeting resolved that the Telangana government will not recognise Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme (RLIS) taken up by Andhra Pradesh on the river. The project did not have any water allocation nor environmental clearance and stayed by the National Green Tribunal, the meeting noted. It was also resolved that the expansion of Srisailam right main canal below Pothireddypadu head regulator was an illegal project.

Therefore, another project RLIS to lift three tmc ft water daily from the river at Srisailam reservoir to feed the canal was also illegal.

The meeting observed that the en bloc allocation of water made by the earlier Bachawat tribunal should be used by AP for projects that had assured supply.