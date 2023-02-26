Telangana not moving ahead despite Central aid: Anurag Singh Thakur

February 26, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur said that the Telangana government has failed to respond properly to the help being offered by the Union government in terms of development. He also accused the BRS government of not fulfilling the promises made to people.

“I am witness to the passing of Bill in Parliament for formation of Telangana State with huge aspirations from the people. The BJP government at the Centre is ready to extend all cooperation for the development of Telangana and we are committed to that. But, unfortunately the State is not moving ahead. What happened to the promises made like a Dalit as Chief Minister, Dalit Bandhu to all eligible, one family one employment, and unemployment allowance?” he asked while talking to the media here on Sunday along with State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

He did not mince words in coming down heavily against the ruling BRS terming it “minimum governance and maximum corruption”. The Minister was here on Sunday to interact with party workers.

Mr. Thakur also alleged that only the family of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao got employed whereas the youth were still waiting for jobs and the government has been issuing wrong job notifications.

“Forget about the double bedroom housing scheme. What happened to the 2.15 lakh urban houses sanctioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Where are the promised super-speciality hospitals? Are they constructed? Why are there no start-ups on a par with Karnataka and why is there no Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)? Karnataka got ₹8.60 lakh crore FDI and it is only ₹12,000 crore here,” he said, adding that “due to corruption and family rule, investments are not coming to the State”.

Referring to the allotments to the State by Mr. Modi, the Minister said that ₹31,281 crore was allocated for the 2,495 kilometre railway line, ₹1.05 lakh crore for national highways, 30 lakh toilets, 50 lakh metric tonnes of rice worth ₹900 crore for distribution and ₹95,000 crore for procurement of paddy and other crops.

When told about the allegations made by BRS MLC K. Kavitha and AAP Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia that wrong cases were filed against them, Mr. Thakur said that those involved in wrong-doings would not be spared.