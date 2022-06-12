Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on June 12,2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today :

1. About 3.80 lakh candidates to take the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) today amidst uproar from students’ organisations that the date is clashing with the Railway Recruitment Board exam. TET is the link exam for B. Ed graduates and aspirants for teachers posts through a recruitment test.

2. Congress ranks divided over Praja Darbar conducted by Governor. A section of leaders have welcomed it because the Governor was taking on the Chief Minister and another section targeting the programme as a BJP stunt to garner public support.

3. Schools to reopen across the State tomorrow after a two month summer vacation. The schools are reopening amidst concern about growing COVID-19 cases.

4. Doctors reluctant to join government service as private practice has been banned for new recruits and salaries are far less than the payouts by private hospitals.

