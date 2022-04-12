Telangana news developments today

Farmers and their supporters at the dharna organised by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao against the Centre’s paddy procurement policy, in New Delhi, on Monday | Photo Credit: PTI

April 12, 2022 10:16 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a meeting of the State Cabinet this afternoon. The Cabinet is likely to discuss the future course of action that should be adopted to mount pressure on the Central Government to purchase entire quantity of paddy produced in Telangana. Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan continues her second day of the tour of the tribal-dominated Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Today the Governor is scheduled to visit Pandurangapuram village in Dammapeta Mandal, which she had adopted some time ago. The Hyderabad Traffic police have appealed to the vehicle users to clear their pending challans at a 50% discount as the last day happens to be April 15. The special drive to clear the pending e-challans on traffic violations elicited a huge response with the Government raking in ₹300 crores. The Congress party has given a call to its cadres to hold Mandal-wise dharnas demanding the Government to procure paddy and revert to the old power tariff. The special drive to check the closing time of pubs and bars in Hyderabad has begun. Telangana Prohibition and Excise teams are visiting the pubs to cross-check if the establishments shut down by 1 am on weekends, and by 12 pm on weekdays. SB to sign an agreement of Cooperation with The Fletcher School, Tufts University. U.K. firm Deliveroo to open its technology centre in Hyderabad. ( Read more on Telangana here.