Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on June 7, 2022

Key news developments from Telangana on June 7, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today

1. Forty seven corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have left for Delhi for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his invitation. The invitation was extended to them after a scheduled between them and Modi here when he visited the city for the graduation ceremony of ISB was aborted due to rain

2. Press conference of junior doctors’ association in the backdrop of the suspension of a doctor for prescribing medicines to a patient for purchase from a retail shop outside.

3. Hyderabad to get a numismatic museum from today. A portion of the existing mint compound has been converted into a museum.

4. A committee appointed by the State government has recommended seeking the permission of National Medical Commission to increase the MBBS seats of some select medical colleges for redeploying students of three colleges whose permission was cancelled by the commission for lack of adequate facilities.

5. Story on abolition of village revenue officers system 21 month ago but the failure of the government to adjust them in any other department.