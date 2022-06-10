Top news developments in Telangana today

Key news developments from Telangana on June 10, 2022

Telangana Governor will launch her Praja Darbar at Raj Bhavan to hear people’s grievance on Friday. Filie photo | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to launch her Praja Darbar at Raj Bhavan to hear people’s grievance. Today’s one hour programme will be exclusively for women to air their grievances. About 400 women had booked their participation in the programme today.

2. Press conference of Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao in the background of surge in Covid cases. Yesterday, the positive cases went up to 122 with Hyderabad alone contributing 94 cases.

3. With schools reopening on Monday, the government has launched a programme to enrol children in its schools. So far, about 60,000 children out of schools were enrolled in the government institutions.

4. State government plans to redeploy the students, of colleges whose MBBS and post-graduate seats have been cancelled by the National Medical Commission, in other institutions by increasing their intake with the permission of the commission.

