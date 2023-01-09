January 09, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao to interact with members of IT industry.

Media tour to witness commencement of training for first batch of Agniveers at the Artillery Centre in Golconda of Hyderabad.

Congress to organise a major dharna in support of the demands of sarpanches, mainly restoration of money in the bank accounts of sarpanches which was diverted by State government with the key of digital signatures of sarpanches after the Centre had deposited Fourteenth and Fifteenth Finance Commission funds in newly opened bank accounts at the insistence of the Centre. State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders to address.

A Division Bench of Telangana High Court, presided by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, to wind up hearing on the petition of State government challenging the judgement of a single judge bench to transfer to CBI investigation into poaching of BRS MLAs .