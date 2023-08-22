August 22, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:42 am IST

Denied renomination, BRS MLA Rekha Naik representing Khanapur ST constituency will be joining the Congress party today in the presence of AICC in charge Manikrao Thakre and the state unit chief A. Revanth Reddy. The fate of another BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, who was renominated from Malkajgiri Assembly constituency hangs in balance after his outburst against the Finance Minister T. Harish Rao. His remarks drew strong reaction from the party leaders including the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and working president K. T. Rama Rao. The CPI (M) and the CPI will hold a joint meeting today following the discontent after BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao ignored their plea for an alliance and seat sharing in the ensuing Assembly elections. The Left parties had extended unconditional support to the BRS during the Munugode bye-elections with the hope that they would get at least half a dozen seats as part of alliance in their strongholds of Nalgonda and Khammam districts. US university representatives to engage with Institutions, Students, Study Abroad trainers during the course of their visit to the city. Latest developments around student deportation and measures to take by study abroad aspirants- prespectives from US University officials. Syed Saleem, a social worker was picked up from his home and later released by the Chandrayangutta police. The social worker had reportedly criticised the Home Minister Mir Mahmood Ali. Rows of rumble strips ruin the experience of riding/driving on the newly inaugurated VST-Indira Park elevated corridor. SCR has taken up massive doubling and tripling of lines across main corridors, suprisingly, it has not taken up the busy Secunderabad to Moulali section, 10 kms busy section for reasons bet known to the officers

