Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on May 7, 2022

Rahul Gandhi during Rythu Sangarshana Sabha at Arts and Science College in Hanamkonda on May 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

1. Rahul Gandhi continues his Telangana visit on the second day. He is scheuled to meet senior Congress leaders of State, pay tributes to the statue of former Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjeevaiah, meet arrested NSUI activists in jail, meet relatives of martyrs of Telangana movement and hold a meeting of office bearers of State Congress committee

2. Industries Minister and TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao to visit Warangal to participate in various developmental programmes and respond to the issues raised by Rahul Gandhi at yesterday’s public meeting in the town

3. Domestic LPG prices have been hiked again. A 14.2 kg LPG refill in Hyderabad to cost ₹1,052 from today following Rs. 50 increase in the price by national oil marketing companies.

