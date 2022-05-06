Top news developments from Telangana

Key news developments to watch out from Telangana today

1. Rahul Gandhi begins his two-day tour of Telangana with a public meeting at Warangal. On May 7, he will address PCC executive meeting.

2. Intermediate Public Examinations for First and Second year students began today. The exams will go on till May 24.

3. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCS) is likely to arrest a city-based businessman and two of his family members for allegedly operating a call centre to accept drug orders.

4. INCOIS to utilise the airborne terrain mapping elevation data from ISRO for predicting sea rise across the cost.

